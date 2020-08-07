Цветни (или сега колоризирани, не зная) снимки от разни места в Европа след Втората световна война – колекция на VINTAGE EVERYDAY (с оригиналните пояснения под всяка снимка).
|FRANCE. Montebourg. 1947. WWI Memorial.
|FRANCE. Montebourg. 1947.
|FRANCE. Near Reims. 1947. A crashed US bomber in a farmer’s field.
|FRANCE. Normandy. 1947. Omaha Beach.
|FRANCE. Normandy. 1947. Omaha Beach.
|FRANCE. Normandy. 1947. Omaha Beach.
|FRANCE. Normandy. 1947. Woman holding a bottle of Calvados.
|FRANCE. Normandy. 1947. A farmer wearing a discarded US Army jacket.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|HOLLAND. Nijmegen. 1947.
|BELGIUM. 1947. A destroyed German “Panther” tank.
|BELGIUM. 1947. A destroyed German “Panther” tank.
|HOLLAND. Margraten. 1947. US airborne cemetery.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947. Temporary memorial for local war dead.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947. Discarded US Army clothing.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|BELGIUM. Bastogne. 1947.
|GERMANY. Near Aachen. 1947. A destroyed US tank in the Hurtgen Forest, near the Belgian border.
|GERMANY. Near Aachen. 1947. German grave in the Hurtgen Forest near the Beglian border.
|GERMANY. Near Aachen. 1947. Smashed fortification in the Hurtgen Forest, near the Belgian border.
|GERMANY. Near Aachen. 1947. The Siegfried Line, German-built fortifications on the Belgian-German border.
|GERMANY. Near Aachen. 1947. A young guard at the Siegfried Line, German-built fortifications on the Belgian-German border.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947. The garden of the Reich Chancellery where the bodies of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun were cremated by their staff.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947. A German policeman points to the pit in the garden of the Reich Chancellery where the bodies of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun were cremated by their staff. Allied occupation troops emerge from the entrance to Hitler’s bunker.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947. CBS reporter Bill Downs in front of the entrance to Hitler’s bunker.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947. An American Red Cross worker.
|GERMANY. Berlin. 1947.
